American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 106,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.85% of American Tower worth $697,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,696 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE AMT opened at $189.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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