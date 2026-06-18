American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in MP Materials Corp. $MP

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. MP Materials accounts for 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $12,802,446.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,620,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,461,973.72. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,176,275. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,167 shares of company stock worth $79,371,654. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.14.

Read Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. MP Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here