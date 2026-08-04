Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,867 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of Americold Realty Trust worth $31,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

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