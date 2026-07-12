Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,597,711 shares of the company's stock worth $496,367,000 after acquiring an additional 388,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,713,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,203,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,227,000 after purchasing an additional 251,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 1,022,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

COLD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,372,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,436. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.Americold Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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