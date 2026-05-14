Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,829 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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