Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,336 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 2,011.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,198 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $121.21 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.33.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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