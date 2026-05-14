Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,835 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 30,954.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,912 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $34,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0%

ACGL opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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