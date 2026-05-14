Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,639 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for Home Depot (HD) . Article Title

J.P. Morgan reiterated a rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for . Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a Buy rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist kept a rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Article Title

Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Article Title

Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Article Title

The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting a decline in earnings in the upcoming quarter, adding to concerns that housing-related weakness and softer discretionary spending could pressure results. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $408.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.27 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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