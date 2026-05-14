Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 90,384 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 241.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 90,384 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,255,860,000 after buying an additional 897,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,741,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,063,565,000 after buying an additional 3,296,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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