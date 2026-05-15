Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $175.58 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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