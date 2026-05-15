Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 1,730.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PWR opened at $779.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $612.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

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