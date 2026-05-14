Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 584.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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