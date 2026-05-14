Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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