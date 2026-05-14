Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 150.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,018 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $240.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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