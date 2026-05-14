Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,563 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 645.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of COF opened at $181.40 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $8,884,404. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.52.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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