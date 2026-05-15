Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $291.42 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $223.45 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $298.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. President Capital cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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