Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.04 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,085.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $870.01 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,439.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,655.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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