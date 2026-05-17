Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $848.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $893.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.07.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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