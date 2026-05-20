AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,716 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,085,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 2.0%

AMETEK stock opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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