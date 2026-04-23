AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $242.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here