AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,113 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 78,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $68,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Weiss Ratings cut AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:AME opened at $242.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $244.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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