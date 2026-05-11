AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stake Reduced by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $232.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.95 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $214.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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