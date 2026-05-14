AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,723 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,229 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.35% of AMETEK worth $166,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,108,657,000 after buying an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after buying an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after acquiring an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,820,376 shares of the technology company's stock worth $784,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $231.32 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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