AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,035 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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