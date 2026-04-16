Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,776 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Amgen were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 71.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $383,254,000 after purchasing an additional 567,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,076,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

Amgen stock opened at $348.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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