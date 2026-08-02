Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Amgen Wins Backing in Europe for Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. First Amgen Scholars Program in India Launches

Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Amgen Q2 Earnings Preview

Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $360 but retained a Hold rating. With the target below the recent trading level, the update reinforces concerns that much of Amgen’s positive outlook may already be reflected in the shares. Barclays Boosts Amgen Price Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $385.16 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $356.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $269.77 and a one year high of $398.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.00.

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Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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