Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,916 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Amgen were worth $64,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 1.5%

Amgen stock opened at $344.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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