Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,843 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 23,027 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $48,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $361.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.73. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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