Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $331.70 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $355.12 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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