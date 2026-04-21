Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stake Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Amgen were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 1.4%

Amgen stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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