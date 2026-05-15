Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,037 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $178,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Amgen stock opened at $336.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $264.15 and a one year high of $391.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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