AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 0.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 653,301 shares of company stock valued at $34,046,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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