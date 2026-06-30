AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 13,995 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

SCHW stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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