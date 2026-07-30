Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,815 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 101,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Amkor Technology worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,250,674.20. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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