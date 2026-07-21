Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 137,350 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $80,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the first quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KTOS opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

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Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,733,414.71. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $264,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 285,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,654.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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