Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 262,347 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,371.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,179 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 514,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 262,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company's stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ARCT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.37. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 143.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Further Reading

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