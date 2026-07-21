Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stake in Kodiak AI, Inc. $KDK

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 888,480 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.92% of Kodiak AI worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak AI by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDK opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Kodiak AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kodiak AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak AI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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