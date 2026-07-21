Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR $PONY

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,764 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pony AI worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pony AI by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 4,107,512 shares of the company's stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,620 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Pony AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,174,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Pony AI by 683.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company's stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 2,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,863 shares of the company's stock worth $41,193,000 after buying an additional 671,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,586,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 251,235 shares during the last quarter.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of PONY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 4.04.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.30 million. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 128.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Pony AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Pony AI in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pony AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.60 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pony AI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.95.

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Insider Activity at Pony AI

In other news, VP Luyi Mo sold 14,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $99,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 350,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,402,070.16. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ning Zhang sold 17,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $119,000.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 630,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,547.74. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,558 shares of company stock valued at $312,528 over the last 90 days.

Pony AI Profile

Pony AI Inc develops and commercializes autonomous driving technologies for passenger mobility, freight transportation and other applications. Its proprietary Virtual Driver platform integrates software, hardware and services, while its PonyWorld world model supports the development and deployment of its autonomous driving systems. The company operates three primary business lines: Robotaxi services, Robotruck services and Intelligent Solutions, which include autonomous driving domain controllers and other technology products and services for automakers and industry customers.

Founded in late 2016 in Fremont, California, by Jun “James” Peng and Tiancheng Lou, Pony.ai is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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