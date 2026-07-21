Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909,945 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,549,816 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.59% of Genius Sports worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company's stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,503 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,322,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,410,567 shares of the company's stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,598,359 shares of the company's stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,951,203 shares of the company's stock worth $65,582,000 after buying an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Genius Sports from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.44.

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Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $187.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Further Reading

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