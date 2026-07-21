Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 801,804 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 801,804 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.03% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $84,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,218,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,624,416.52. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,937 shares of company stock worth $486,974. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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