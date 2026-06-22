Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Reduced by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,890 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 40,840 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 8.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

APH opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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