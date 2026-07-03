Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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