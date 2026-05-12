Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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