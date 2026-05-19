Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,034 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 167,278 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 4.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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