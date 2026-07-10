Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Lifted by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,878 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of APH stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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