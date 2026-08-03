Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lessened by Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.

Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,972 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 5.9% of Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $160.72 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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