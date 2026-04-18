Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 252.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Amrize were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRZ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

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Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,611.04. This trade represents a 22.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 4,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,479,983.40. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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