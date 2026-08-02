Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,739 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 390,750 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.30% of Amrize worth $92,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amrize by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,356.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,746.61. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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