Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 171,622 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.86% of Amrize worth $263,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Amrize by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 847 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 21,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,782.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,680,700.33. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. This represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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