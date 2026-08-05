Amundi Acquires 256,632 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Amundi increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 3,546.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.11% of Amkor Technology worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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